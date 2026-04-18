“We don’t know” Guardiola keeps playing mind games with Arsenal

Pep Guardiola will be aiming to guide Manchester City to victory against Arsenal at the Etihad tomorrow, but he has been careful not to suggest that a win would automatically make his side favourites for the Premier League title. The meeting comes at a crucial stage of the season, with both clubs still firmly involved in the race.

Manchester City could move above Arsenal in the coming weeks if they secure a result, particularly given the Gunners’ recent dip in form and City’s stronger run of performances. However, with the campaign still ongoing, neither manager is expected to view this fixture as fully decisive in determining the destination of the title.

If Arsenal were to win in Manchester, they would extend their lead to nine points, a gap that would significantly increase the difficulty of City’s pursuit. Even so, both teams are aware that the unpredictable nature of the league means further points will likely be dropped before the season concludes.

Guardiola Downplays Title Talk

Despite the high stakes, Guardiola has attempted to ease pressure on his squad by refusing to declare the outcome of the match definitive in the title race. Speaking via the Daily Mail, he said, “If we lose, it is over.

“But we still have games to play, six games is a lot. Our calendar is terrible, Everton away, Bournemouth away, Aston Villa the last game at home.

“And Crystal Palace, Brentford. Still there are many things to do. We don’t know what is going to happen and six, seven or eight games ago maybe we didn’t have that feeling.”

High Stakes Encounter Ahead

Arsenal are expected to provide a strong challenge, even if their recent performances have been inconsistent. City, meanwhile, appears to be in slightly better form, which has led some observers to view them as the more settled side heading into the fixture.

Nevertheless, matches between these two sides are often tightly contested and influenced by fine margins. The result at the Etihad could have a major psychological impact, even if it does not ultimately decide the title.

Both teams remain aware that the race is unlikely to be settled in one evening, but the importance of momentum at this stage of the season means neither side can afford a setback.