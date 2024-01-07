“We don’t know” Juventus director reacts to Arsenal’s rumoured interest in Vlahovic

Juventus’ Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has responded to rumours linking Arsenal with a move for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker was previously involved in a transfer battle between the two clubs when he played for Fiorentina. Despite Arsenal’s interest, Vlahovic ultimately chose Juventus.

However, Vlahovic has encountered challenges at Juventus, with the team’s attacking style not aligning with his strengths, potentially opening the door for a departure. Juventus reportedly offered him around in the summer, but Arsenal did not pursue a striker at that time.

Recent reports suggest that Arsenal is now interested in Vlahovic, with the club looking to strengthen their attacking options in the upcoming transfer windows. Despite the rumours, Giuntoli is unaware of any serious developments regarding a potential move to Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by Sport Mediaset:

“An offer from Arsenal for Vlahovic? We don’t know anything about it, but he’s not on the market.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic has struggled in Turin, and it is a major risk for us to add him to our squad, especially in January.

In the summer, he would be able to properly prepare for a new season with us, which is probably a better time.

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…