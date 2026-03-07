‘We don’t really care’ Gabriel hits back at Fabian Hurzeler 

Arsenal defender Gabriel has responded to criticism from Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler regarding the Gunners’ style of play, insisting that the team is not concerned by the remarks.

Hurzeler had accused Arsenal of time-wasting prior to the match and repeated the claim after the final whistle. The Brighton manager was also filmed during the fixture telling Piero Hincapie to “play football”, and he continued to express his frustration when speaking after the game.

In his post-match press conference, Hurzeler suggested that only his side had attempted to play football during the contest. However, Arsenal ultimately secured the victory and will feel that their performance justified the result.

Tension following competitive encounter

The match itself was closely contested, with both teams competing intensely throughout the fixture. Arsenal knew the importance of securing all three points as they continue to push for strong results during the closing stages of the season.

At this stage of the campaign, the Gunners recognise that maintaining consistency will be vital if they are to achieve their objectives. Every match carries significant importance, increasing the pressure on players and managers alike.

There is also a quiet rivalry developing between the two clubs, which has contributed to the tension surrounding their recent encounters. Given the competitive nature of the fixture, it was not entirely surprising that comments and frustrations emerged both before and after the match.

Gabriel dismisses Hurzeler’s remarks

Despite the criticism from the Brighton manager, Gabriel made it clear that Arsenal’s players are focused on their own performances rather than external opinions. The defender emphasised that decisions regarding time management during matches are the responsibility of the referee.

Speaking about Hurzeler’s comments, Gabriel responded firmly, as reported by the Metro:

‘We don’t really care about what he says. ‘That is for the referee to decide on the pitch. If he wants to give a yellow card or not, he decides the time we take.

“We just have to do things the way we are doing and keep going.”