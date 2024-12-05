“We don’t think” Arteta is not concerned about Arsenal’s current league position

Arsenal dropped to third in the Premier League standings last night, despite securing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United. Their position shifted as Chelsea overtook them on goal difference following an emphatic 5-1 win against Southampton on the same day. Both clubs are now level on points, but Chelsea’s superior goal-scoring tally temporarily gives them the edge. Additionally, Liverpool’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle United reduced Arsenal’s gap to the league leaders to seven points, down from nine before Liverpool’s match.

Despite these developments, Arsenal can take pride in their performance against Manchester United. The Gunners continue to prioritise consistent performances and have vowed to remain focused on their own objectives, rather than being preoccupied with the fluctuating league table. Manager Mikel Arteta has consistently maintained that the standings at this stage of the season are not a concern for him or his team.

When asked about their current position, Arteta conveyed a composed outlook, emphasising the importance of maintaining focus on Arsenal’s performances. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he stated: “We don’t think at half-time where we are. I think we have to look at our own business, try to perform as we are at the moment and find ways to win the game. I think the team deserves a win again today which is very good and what the opposition does we cannot control that. You can see week in, week out even if teams are winning how difficult it is for everyone.”

With just 14 league games played so far, Arsenal’s league position is far from definitive. The Premier League is a marathon, not a sprint, and Arteta’s calm, measured approach reflects this understanding. For now, the Gunners remain focused on consistent performances, knowing that the season’s outcome will depend on their ability to sustain form rather than reacting to short-term shifts in standings.