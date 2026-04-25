“We don’t win comfortably” Ian Wright reacts to Arsenal’s victory over Newcastle

Ian Wright has reacted to Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Newcastle United this evening, as the Gunners secured an important victory in a match they needed to win. The result returned Arsenal to the top of the league table, although the performance itself was far from convincing.

Newcastle entered the fixture on a poor run of form, having lost their previous four matches, which led many to expect a comfortable Arsenal success. However, the home side did not find the game as straightforward as anticipated, despite ultimately claiming all three points.

Wright Gives Honest Verdict on Arsenal Display

Arsenal struggled to control matters for large parts of the second half, and Newcastle arguably produced the stronger performance after the interval. While the visitors were unable to make their pressure count, Arsenal were forced to work hard defensively to preserve their narrow lead.

Wright acknowledged that the win was important, but admitted it was not a comfortable evening for the Gunners. As quoted by Premier League Productions, he said: “We don’t win comfortably; we make it difficult. But at this stage of the season, you just have to get it over the line. I think we done that today, we’re very fortunate we played a side in poor form. I’d be disappointed if I was a Newcastle fan. You take the win, I’m very happy to take it.”

Three Points Matter Most for Arsenal

His comments reflected the mood surrounding Arsenal’s display, with supporters pleased by the result but less impressed by the overall performance. After scoring early in the match, many fans would have expected the team to take greater control and build a more commanding advantage.

Instead, Arsenal had to rely on resilience and organisation to secure the victory. At this stage of the campaign, collecting points is often more important than style, and the Gunners will gladly accept the outcome.

They will now hope to improve their level of performance in the next fixture, particularly with the title race entering a decisive period. While the result strengthened their position, a sharper display may be required in the matches ahead.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…