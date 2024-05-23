“We felt it at every moment.” Saliba sends a message to Arsenal fans

William Saliba has thanked Arsenal fans for their support throughout the recently concluded season.

The defender was an ever-present in the Arsenal team that took Manchester City to the final day of the season in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form over the last two campaigns, and in the just-concluded season, they reached a new high with some superb performances.

City still beat them to the title, but the feeling is that Arsenal is now closer than ever to becoming the champions of England.

Arteta’s side will do all they can to win the league next term, but the players will not forget the unwavering support they received from the fans last term.

Saliba took to his Instagram page to send them all a message of thanks following the success of the campaign.

He wrote:

“Gunners, thanks for everything! The support this season has been crazy and we felt it at every moment. Next season big things are going to happen. We will get there together. North London Forever.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba was terrific for us. The defender will be a key player again in the next campaign, and he will probably finally help lead us to success.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…