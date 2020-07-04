“We fought for every ball, we fought for every duel” Bukayo Saka nails it

What a week for young Bukayo Saka, he gets a new lucrative contract and he then scores his first Premier League goal.

Saka was presented to the media after Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 and rightfully so, he has simply had a brilliant few days and had an excellent game.

The 18-year-old is an immense talent and if he keeps developing the way he is, he will be world-class sooner than we all think.

He is also a natural in front of the camera and did himself proud tonight, both on and off the pitch.

“It has been a week that I’ll remember for my whole life.” ❍ Signs new long-term contract with Arsenal ✍

❍ Scores first Premier League goal against Wolves ⚽ No wonder Bukayo Saka is smiling! 😍 pic.twitter.com/bU1RlEnjFG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 4, 2020