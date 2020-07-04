Arsenal game review Arsenal News

“We fought for every ball, we fought for every duel” Bukayo Saka nails it

What a week for young Bukayo Saka, he gets a new lucrative contract and he then scores his first Premier League goal.

Saka was presented to the media after Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 and rightfully so, he has simply had a brilliant few days and had an excellent game.

The 18-year-old is an immense talent and if he keeps developing the way he is, he will be world-class sooner than we all think.

He is also a natural in front of the camera and did himself proud tonight, both on and off the pitch.

