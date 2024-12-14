“We fully deserved to win” Frustrated Arteta reacts to Arsenal draw against Everton

Everton frustrated Arsenal this afternoon to secure a point in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium. The result leaves Arsenal fans disappointed, as the Gunners had entered the match knowing they needed a win after drawing their previous Premier League game against Fulham. Despite being the dominant side, Arsenal struggled to break down an Everton side committed to a low block.
From the outset, Arsenal bossed possession, with Everton content to sit deep, absorb pressure, and frustrate the home side. Mikel Arteta’s men tried to break through Everton’s compact defence, but their efforts in the final third lacked precision and creativity. The Gunners were in control throughout the game, but as is often the case in football, dominance in possession does not guarantee goals.
It was one of those games where Arsenal needed a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock. However, despite their best efforts, everything they tried in attack seemed to fall short. Everton defended resolutely, denying Arsenal clear-cut opportunities and ensuring they left the Emirates with a valuable point.
After the match, Mikel Arteta expressed frustration with the result but remained pleased with his team’s performance overall. Speaking to the BBC, the Arsenal manager said:
“Very disappointing not to win the game. We fully deserved to win the game. We conceded no shots. We dominated play. When we generated big chances we didn’t score a goal.”
While Arsenal was the better team on the day, as Arteta highlighted, football often comes down to the ability to convert chances. This match serves as a reminder that possession and dominance mean little without the cutting edge in front of goal.
With a packed fixture list ahead, including encounters against other defensively solid teams, Arsenal will need to find solutions to these recurring challenges if they are to remain contenders in the title race.
Very annoying statement from the gaffer who has refused to face reality. How on earth does Arsenal deserve to win that game? There wasn’t any clear cut chances despite having possession.Great CIA he’s always own up when there team doesn’t do well enough. It doesn’t have to be so bad to be bad
Out of touch, out of his dept, utterly clueless.
Sylva,
This is not the first time that Arteta comes out after games and try’s to pull the wool over the fans eyes.
I call them blatant lies, for which I’ve been threatened to be removed from this forum in the past.
But how am I not telling the truth, when you hear the manager come out with complete lies, just like he’s done yet again after today’s game.
No doubt this will either be taken down, or I’ll be threatened once again.
I wait with baited breath.🤦♂️
Arsenal surely needs a striker otherwise they can never win a trophy without shooters
I’ve just read all the quotes on the Arsenal webpage. And the absolute claptrap that Arteta comes out with, he’s insulting every fans intelligence.
Fellow Arsenal fans, go and have a read.
And let me know your thoughts, I’m truly interested in them.