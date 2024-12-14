“We fully deserved to win” Frustrated Arteta reacts to Arsenal draw against Everton

Everton frustrated Arsenal this afternoon to secure a point in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium. The result leaves Arsenal fans disappointed, as the Gunners had entered the match knowing they needed a win after drawing their previous Premier League game against Fulham. Despite being the dominant side, Arsenal struggled to break down an Everton side committed to a low block.

From the outset, Arsenal bossed possession, with Everton content to sit deep, absorb pressure, and frustrate the home side. Mikel Arteta’s men tried to break through Everton’s compact defence, but their efforts in the final third lacked precision and creativity. The Gunners were in control throughout the game, but as is often the case in football, dominance in possession does not guarantee goals.

It was one of those games where Arsenal needed a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock. However, despite their best efforts, everything they tried in attack seemed to fall short. Everton defended resolutely, denying Arsenal clear-cut opportunities and ensuring they left the Emirates with a valuable point.

After the match, Mikel Arteta expressed frustration with the result but remained pleased with his team’s performance overall. Speaking to the BBC, the Arsenal manager said:

“Very disappointing not to win the game. We fully deserved to win the game. We conceded no shots. We dominated play. When we generated big chances we didn’t score a goal.”

While Arsenal was the better team on the day, as Arteta highlighted, football often comes down to the ability to convert chances. This match serves as a reminder that possession and dominance mean little without the cutting edge in front of goal.

With a packed fixture list ahead, including encounters against other defensively solid teams, Arsenal will need to find solutions to these recurring challenges if they are to remain contenders in the title race.

