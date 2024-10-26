“We got in touch” Club president confirms they asked about signing Arsenal star

For several months, there have been ongoing reports linking Brazilian club Palmeiras with a potential move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. This interest seems ambitious, considering Palmeiras’ history with the player, having nurtured him from a young talent into one of the best prospects in Brazilian football before selling him to Manchester City. During his time at City, Jesus won multiple trophies and established himself as a key player. However, since his transfer to Arsenal to reunite with manager Mikel Arteta, his performance has drawn mixed reactions from fans.

Despite being expected to be Arsenal’s main striker, Jesus has struggled with his goal-scoring form this season. His position in the starting lineup has been challenged, with the Gunners increasingly relying on Kai Havertz for attacking contributions. This shift in dynamics raises questions about Jesus’s long-term future at Arsenal, particularly after the club’s failed pursuit of Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window. Many fans are now suggesting that it may be time for Arsenal to consider selling the forward if he cannot reclaim his starting role and scoring touch.

In light of Palmeiras’ interest, the club’s president, Leila Pereira, recently confirmed that they reached out to Arsenal regarding a potential transfer. However, their inquiries were met with a firm rejection. Pereira revealed in an interview with Globo Sport, “Gabriel Jesus is not coming. We got in touch with Arsenal, and they said: ‘Leila, there are no conditions whatsoever. We are not going to negotiate the athlete.’ Closed the subject.”

She further emphasised the club’s strategy, stating, “Our base are these athletes who are already with us and are extremely successful. There are some positions that Abel would like to reinforce, but I’ll tell you in advance: forget the star. The big star of Palmeiras is the squad. I don’t believe in idols.”

While Pereira’s comments highlight Palmeiras’ focus on building a strong squad rather than relying on individual stars, it also indicates that Jesus remains a valued player at Arsenal. However, the ongoing scrutiny over his lack of goals could impact his standing among the fanbase. Strikers are often judged by their ability to find the back of the net, and if Jesus continues to struggle in this area, the Gunners might need to reassess his role within the team and potentially explore transfer options in the future.

As it stands, Jesus’s situation at Arsenal remains complex. He is undoubtedly an important player for the team, but as the pressure to perform mounts, both for him personally and for the club’s ambitions, the coming months will be crucial for his future at the Emirates Stadium. The combination of fan expectations, competition for starting spots, and the possibility of transfer interest from other clubs like Palmeiras will create a challenging environment for the Brazilian striker to navigate.