“We had to do our job.” Arteta comments on the title race after Arsenal’s win

Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race following Arsenal’s convincing win yesterday against West Ham United, admitting he will be watching today’s highly anticipated clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

Arsenal’s victory propelled them to second place in the standings, applying pressure on their title rivals. However, the Gunners’ position remains precarious depending on the outcome of tomorrow’s match. A Liverpool win would maintain their nine-point lead over Arsenal, while a Manchester City victory would see Pep Guardiola’s side leapfrog the Gunners into second place, pushing Arsenal back to third.

Liverpool is currently in exceptional form, having lost just once all season and securing an impressive midweek victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League. In contrast, Manchester City has struggled recently, raising expectations for a Liverpool win in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.

Arteta acknowledged the importance of the match but emphasised that his team has already done its part by securing three points. Speaking to the BBC after Arsenal’s game, Arteta said:

“We had to do our job and we’ve done it today in a really convincing way. Tomorrow we will enjoy the match [Liverpool-Manchester City] – a beautiful game of football.”

His comments reflect a mix of satisfaction with Arsenal’s own performance and anticipation for the potential impact of tomorrow’s result on the title race.

Arsenal’s current momentum is undeniable, but their title ambitions heavily depend on the fortunes of their rivals. While Arteta and his squad will be keeping a close eye on the game at Anfield, the focus will remain on maintaining their own winning form and taking advantage of any slip-ups by Liverpool or Manchester City. For now, Arsenal has done what they needed to do, and today’s clash could provide an intriguing twist in what is shaping up to be a thrilling title race.

