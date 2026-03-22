“We have a good feeling” Gabriel can’t wait for Carabao Cup final to start

Gabriel is confident that Arsenal can win the Carabao Cup this afternoon as they prepare to face Manchester City in the final. The Gunners believe the time has come to end their wait for a trophy, and they have a strong opportunity to achieve that objective today.

Supporters are eagerly anticipating the occasion, with many expecting their team to lift the trophy within hours. The players themselves appear equally confident, reflecting a belief built through consistent performances and positive results in recent matches.

Confidence Within the Squad

Arsenal’s preparations for the final have been marked by optimism and determination. The squad understands the importance of the moment and the need to deliver a performance that meets expectations. Their progress to this stage has been underpinned by cohesion, discipline, and a clear tactical approach.

As they prepared for the game, Gabriel said via Arsenal Media, “I think it’s a really good feeling to play for this club, to be in the final, against a top team as well. We have a good feeling and can’t wait for Sunday.

“We need to push our fans to be behind us, so in a game like that they can help us a lot.

“We are in all competitions, so of course we want to win every game. We’re very excited for this game, and we know it’s going to be a big battle, but we’re ready for this and try to win.”

A Test Against Strong Opposition

Arsenal has every reason to be confident heading into the match, particularly given their strong run of form. However, the challenge posed by Manchester City should not be underestimated, as they possess the quality and experience to make the contest extremely demanding.

This is expected to be a tense and closely contested fixture, with both sides determined to secure victory. While Manchester City will aim to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm, the Gunners have demonstrated the ability to rise to big occasions. If they perform at their best, they have a genuine chance of winning the match and lifting the trophy.