“We have another session” Mikel Arteta gives update on Declan Rice’s fitness

Declan Rice missed Arsenal’s win over Aston Villa, prompting concern among supporters who are keen to know whether he will be available for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Bournemouth this weekend. His absence was notable given his importance to the team throughout the season and his consistent presence in the starting lineup.

Rice has been one of the first names on the team sheet at the club this campaign, and many fans were understandably worried about how Arsenal would cope against Aston Villa without him. His influence in midfield has been a defining feature of Arsenal’s performances, contributing both stability and drive during a demanding season.

Rice’s Importance and Arsenal’s Squad Depth

The former West Ham man is not regarded as an injury-prone player, and his excellent fitness record is widely seen as a key reason for the impact he has been able to make since joining the club. His ability to remain available for selection has allowed him to play a central role in Arsenal’s push for success.

While Arsenal would prefer Rice to return as soon as possible, there is a clear understanding of Mikel Arteta’s careful approach to player fitness. The manager has developed a reputation for not rushing injured or recovering players back into action, prioritising long-term availability over short-term risk.

Despite Rice’s absence, Arsenal delivered an impressive and comfortable victory against Villa, demonstrating that the squad possesses enough depth and quality to perform well even without some of its leading figures. This result highlighted the collective strength of the group and the effectiveness of Arteta’s system.

Arteta’s Update Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

Arteta is working tirelessly to ensure his side maintains momentum in the title race, making the upcoming match against Bournemouth particularly important. Having Rice available would undoubtedly make that task easier, and the Arsenal manager was asked for an update on the midfielder’s condition.

According to Football London, Arteta addressed the situation directly, saying, “Not yet, we have another session, let’s see how he comes today.” The update suggests a cautious approach remains in place as Arsenal assess Rice’s readiness ahead of the weekend.