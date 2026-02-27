Mikel Arteta
“We have earned the right,” Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s Champions League draw

Arteta at Champions League press conference

Arsenal will face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League round of 16, and they must demonstrate that their impressive league phase form was no fluke.

Last season, Liverpool performed strongly in the league phase and topped the standings, only to be eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16. That example serves as a reminder that early promise in the competition guarantees nothing once the knockout rounds begin.

Arsenal reached the semi-final last term and appear even stronger now than they did during that campaign, raising hopes that they could go one step further this time. The squad has matured, expectations have grown, and there is renewed belief that this could be a defining season.

A chance to build on recent progress

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are striving to meet those expectations while keeping alive dreams of an unprecedented quadruple. Despite their recent competitiveness, this team has not lifted a major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2020, with their pair of Community Shield victories not widely regarded as major honours. That context adds further motivation as they approach the decisive stages of the season.

There is confidence among supporters that Arsenal have the quality to overcome Leverkusen. The German side progressed through the play-off round, and this tie offers Arsenal the opportunity to underline their credentials against strong continental opposition.

Arteta urges focus and respect

Nevertheless, complacency will not be part of the approach. As reported by Arsenal Media, Arteta reacted to the draw with caution and determination. He said, “Well, we are very excited to play the next round. We have earned the right to be in a strong position, what we’ve done in the group stage and that’s it. Now we need to start to analyse them and find ways to be better than them to try and go through the tie.”

His words reflect a measured mindset. Arsenal may carry momentum and belief, but progression will depend on preparation, discipline and their ability to deliver when it matters most.

