“We have got some unbelievable players.” Arsenal star relishes being underdog to Man City

Declan Rice understands that most people consider Arsenal the underdog ahead of today’s match against Manchester City.

The Gunners aim to win the Premier League this season and head to the Etihad as the league leaders.

Before their match against City, Liverpool may have reclaimed the top spot as they play earlier in the day.

However, the most crucial objective for Arsenal is to defeat Manchester City at the Etihad this afternoon.

Neutral observers mostly predict a City win, which would see them move above Arsenal in the standings, and Rice admits that the Citizens have very talented players.

However, the midfielder also has faith in his teammates at the Emirates and insists that they have outstanding players as well.

Ahead of the fixture, Rice told the Telegraph:

“Let them be stacked against us. I would rather go there and be an underdog and prove to everyone that we can be the team that we really want to be. I would rather people say we are this and that, and for us to go there and shock people and show them how good we are.

“It is a game of football. We are not inferior to them at all. We are Arsenal, they are City. We have got some unbelievable players, they have got some unbelievable players. It is set up to be an unreal game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City is one of Europe’s strongest clubs; defeating them will take so much from us.

However, we have had a great year and our players can keep our perfect 2024 intact in Manchester.

