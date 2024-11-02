“We have such a good squad.” Renee Slegers prepares for WSL blockbuster v Man United Women

Last time out, our Arsenal Women beat West Ham 2-0. Those who watched that game will agree that the substitutes decided the game, making a “big impact“.

By halftime, Arsenal had been more than frustrated by West Ham’s midblock and the Hammers general defensive approach to that game. However, at the hour mark, Renee Slegers and her technical bench decided to make wholesale changes; they introduced: Rosa Kafaji for Frida Maanum, Beth Mead for Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius for Alessia Russo, Kyra Cooney-Cross for Kim Little, Katie Reid for Emily Fox.

Rosa Kafaji (who scored), Stina Blackstenius (who assisted Kafaji), and Kyra Cooney-Cross (who injected pace into Arsenal’s engine room) were all superb off the bench. One might feel they surely deserve a shot at starting versus Manchester United.

However, Renee Slegers, who had to once again appreciate her super subs last time out, has intimated that starting or coming off the bench, there’s really no difference; all players who make the matchday squad are important and play a massive role in the team’s success.

Renee said, “We have such a good squad. For example the players that came on West Ham, you could see how important they were in finishing the game. Both the players that start and finish the game are so important.”

In these comments, one can’t help but trust that, even if their favorite players don’t start, they still have an important role to play as the team seeks to rediscover their bright form.

On Sunday, we expect a strong 11 to take on Manchester United. We hope the players selected for the starting lineup can outclass the Red Devils, but if not, we expect Slegers to be ruthless enough to make the necessary changes to force another win.

What do you think Gooners? Can our Gunners pick a win over United?

COYGW!

Michelle M

