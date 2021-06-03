“We have the players to win trophies.” Ancelotti wants Arsenal top target to stay

Carlo Ancelotti has dealt Arsenal a blow in their bid to bring back Martin Odegaard after suggesting that he is one of the players that he is counting on at the club.

The Italian has just been named as the latest manager of Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left the club.

Odegaard struggled for a playing time under the previous management and that was one reason why he joined Arsenal on loan for the rest of the campaign.

He got more game time at the Emirates and impressed Arsenal enough to make them desperate to sign him permanently.

Unfortunately, there was no clause in the loan deal that allowed the Gunners to sign him permanently.

This means that Arsenal will need to renegotiate another loan deal or his permanent transfer, but that seems unlikely.

Ancelotti was speaking to the press recently and claimed that the likes of Odegaard who are out on loan can contribute to helping them win trophies next season.

He told Spanish outlet, ABC: “With this squad, without loan players like [Gareth] Bale, Odegaard and [Dani] Ceballos, Madrid reached the Champions League semis and fought for La Liga. So we have the players to win trophies.”