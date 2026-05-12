“We have to” Arsenal star urges his teammates to stay humble

Myles Lewis-Skelly has urged his Arsenal teammates to remain humble and focused as the club moves closer to securing the Premier League title this season. The young midfielder believes the squad must avoid looking too far ahead despite their impressive position in both domestic and European competitions.

Arsenal strengthened their title challenge with a narrow 1-0 victory against West Ham United, leaving them just two matches away from being crowned champions of England for the first time in 22 years. The result further increased excitement among supporters who have waited more than two decades to celebrate another league triumph.

Arsenal Closing In On Historic Success

It has been a remarkable campaign for Arsenal, who have consistently impressed throughout the season under Mikel Arteta. In addition to their pursuit of the Premier League title, the Gunners have also reached the final of the Champions League, where they are set to face Paris Saint-Germain.

The French side is expected to provide a difficult challenge, but Arsenal have been widely regarded as one of the strongest teams in the competition this season. Their performances during the league phase attracted considerable praise after they won every match and demonstrated both quality and consistency against Europe’s elite clubs.

Supporters are now dreaming of a historic end to the campaign, with the possibility of Arsenal securing both domestic and European honours. However, members of the squad are determined not to become distracted by the growing anticipation surrounding the club.

Lewis-Skelly Calls For Focus

As reported by The Sun, Lewis-Skelly has called on his teammates to remain grounded and concentrate fully on the remaining fixtures of the season before thinking about celebrations.

He said: “We have to stay humble.

“As players, as a fan myself, it’s easy to think about what could be.

“But it is important that we stay in the moment. We have to stay on it.”

His comments reflect the mentality within the Arsenal squad as they attempt to complete what could become one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s modern history.

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