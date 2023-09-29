“We have to be ready” Bournemouth manager speaks ahead of Arsenal game

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has acknowledged the formidable challenge his team faces in their upcoming match against Arsenal this weekend.

Bournemouth has encountered difficulties in the league, and facing a strong opponent like Arsenal at this stage of the campaign presents a daunting task. Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to be highly motivated to secure all three points from the match.

Iraola has observed that his team has struggled against opponents who are not even as formidable as Arsenal, and he recognises the enormity of the task at hand. It’s clear that they have their work cut out for them as they prepare to face the Gunners.

He said, as quoted by Bournemouth Echo:

“We are facing a very good opponent who have not lost.

“We have to be ready, we have to prepare well for the game.

“I think we have to keep doing the things we did right against Brighton (3-1 defeat last weekend), but we have to try to be more efficient.

“They have been really, really good. They haven’t lost.

“Even the games they tied, I think they were closer to winning those games.

“They are powerful. They control the game, normally long stretches of possession.

“But they added some toughness with Declan Rice, Havertz, physically also they are now a stronger team. It is a difficult opponent.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bournemouth are not a team we should fear, but the smart thing to do is to respect every opponent, no matter who they are.

Our boys know how important it is for them to win that game, and we must ensure that we do not underestimate what Bournemouth can do.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…