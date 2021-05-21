“We have to buy more players like Joe Willock” Newcastle star starts charm offensive

Allan Saint-Maximin has called on Newcastle United to keep hold of Joe Willock after his impressive loan stint with them.

Willock had struggled to find playing time at Arsenal in the first half of the season and joined the Magpies to get some game time in the last transfer window.

He has been a hit at the northeast side and may have earned himself a place back in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Newcastle United wants to keep him beyond his current loan spell, but they will struggle to convince Arsenal to sell the 21-year-old.

Their tricky winger, Saint-Maximin, believes that the Magpies need to target top young players like Willock.

He has enjoyed playing alongside the Arsenal man with whom he maintains a fine relationship, both on and off the pitch.

He even hints that their combination can be compared to that of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “The club has given me everything, the opportunity for me to show to everyone my quality in the Premier League.

“They gave me the opportunity to feel really comfortable in Newcastle.

“I feel really good with everyone – players, the coach, the fans. When they asked me about a new deal, I feel that I have to give. Sometimes when people give you something, you have to give back.

“But before I signed it, I had always said Newcastle should not be fighting against relegation every year.

“We have to fight for the top 10, it’s what the supporters deserve.

“Sometimes you have to think about your future, you can see Leicester winning the FA Cup, you play football to win trophies, not to fight to stay up.

“We have to buy more players like Joe Willock, he can be really great for the team and for myself, I am 24 years old, and have to think about the national team, about winning trophies, and hope the club can give me that.”

He added: “My relationship is really good with Joe inside and outside the pitch, and you can see how that helps a team when you have players like that – like Harry Kane and Heung-min Son at Tottenham.”