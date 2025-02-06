“We have to digest this one,” Arteta admits Arsenal were not good enough

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal were not good enough as Newcastle United knocked them out of the Carabao Cup last night.

It was a chance for the Gunners to progress further in the competition and take a step closer to securing the first trophy of the season. However, that never happened, as Newcastle claimed a deserved 2-0 victory, eliminating Arsenal with a 4-0 aggregate score. The Magpies were the better side over both legs, and Arsenal simply could not find a way to respond.

Arsenal did not seem to learn their lessons from the first leg and once again struggled to cope with the host’s attacking players. Newcastle’s forwards posed significant problems throughout the game, and Arsenal’s defenders found it difficult to contain their pace and movement. At the other end, the Gunners failed to break down a well-organised Newcastle defence, finding themselves frustrated whenever they pushed forward in search of a goal.

There was an expectation that Arsenal would show improvement and fight back after their first-leg disappointment. However, did they improve? Probably not, and Arteta himself acknowledges that his team fell short of expectations.

He said to Sky Sports:

“The margins are so small, and you need to be, on the day, very efficient. Those are the margins that take you close to winning trophies, and today, we weren’t.

“We have to digest this one. It is painful, and tomorrow will be a different day.”

It was undoubtedly a poor performance from the team, and such displays will not bring success. Arsenal must now turn their focus to the Premier League and Champions League, where they still have opportunities to win silverware this season. If they are serious about competing for major honours, they cannot afford many more nights like this. Improvements are necessary, and Arteta will need to ensure his squad bounces back quickly from this disappointment.