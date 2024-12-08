“We have to do more.” Odegaard gives an honest review after Arsenal drop points

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Fulham this afternoon dealt a significant blow to their Premier League title hopes. Despite being in excellent form before the match, Arsenal struggled to impose themselves against a resolute Fulham side that has consistently been a tough opponent in recent meetings. Fans entered the game with high hopes, but the Gunners fell short of securing all three points, leaving frustration in their wake.

Fulham’s disciplined defensive setup made life difficult for Mikel Arteta’s men, who lacked sharpness and struggled to break them down. While Arsenal thought they had snatched a late winner through a disallowed goal for offside, the overall performance left much to be desired. Arteta’s side was far from their best for much of the game, a reality that even their captain, Martin Odegaard, acknowledged after the match.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Odegaard reflected on the performance, saying: “The first half wasn’t great. We were a bit sloppy and lacked energy and power. The second half was a lot better. It’s frustrating not to win. We were close in the end with the goal. We did a lot of good things. We have to do more and put the ball in the box more times. Maybe be a bit more direct and aggressive. We could have won it in the end.”

Fulham, to their credit, deserved the draw, with their hard work and tactical discipline on display throughout the game. Arsenal must now take this result as a reminder of the importance of consistency and intensity in every match. Respect for opponents and a relentless approach to creating chances will be essential if they aim to keep pace in the title race. While the Gunners will have other opportunities to close the gap at the top, they need to quickly rediscover the sharpness that has seen them in good form earlier this season.