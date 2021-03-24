“We have to find a way to sign him” Ian Wright reiterates why Arsenal must keep Odegaard

Ian Wright has reiterated on the Ringer FC podcast that Arsenal has to keep hold of Martin Odegaard permanently if it is possible.

The midfielder joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in the last transfer window and he has been one of their key players in this campaign.

His fine form has also helped Arsenal to get some big results since he moved to London.

One of the highlights of his time at the Emirates came in Arsenal’s last league game against West Ham.

The Hammers raced to a 3-0 lead as the Gunners made a slow start to the match.

Odegaard was a key part of Arsenal’s reemergence in the game as they ended it with a point in a 3-3 draw.

Wright says he thought the midfielder would struggle against a Hammers midfield that is leading David Moyes’ side towards European football.

However, that wasn’t the case because the Norwegian delivered and he urged Arsenal to do whatever it takes to sign him.

The Gunners legend said: “Watching Odegaard play for Arsenal, I’m so happy and so sad.

“I was thinking with this West Ham United game it was going to be different. You’ve got (Tomas) Soucek and (Declan) Rice. He’s going to be playing in that area with some real ballers with him.

“Before the game I was saying: ‘I want to see how he does.’ Not only does he excel, we go 3-0 down and the man is literally just showing up.”

He adds: “On the half-turn, quick-thinking, passing. As soon as (Odegaard) gets it, he already knows what he’s doing. We have to find a way to sign him. He is the one.

“We are talking about a guy who is very slight but doesn’t get himself into that kind of traffic or trouble.

“Arteta must be on the sideline thinking: ‘This is what I need. This is the guy.’ He is the first person to press, win the ball. (He is) so efficient on the ball.

“This is a player we need. He looks so impressive.”