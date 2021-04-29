“We have to go forward together” Mari calls on protesting fans to move on

Pablo Mari has called on Arsenal fans to move on from the European Super League saga as some of them continue to protest.

The Gunners have seen their fans continue to ask for Stan Kroenke to sell up and leave their club in the days after the European Super League was announced, even though the Gunners have pulled out of the project.

These fans are determined to see the back of the American owner, but Mari says everyone has to move on now.

The Spanish defender says the club’s owners took a decision that they thought would help them, but fans objected.

They did the right thing by apologising afterwards and he says everyone has to move on now and it is the only way to go.

He told talkSPORT: “I respect if the owners take a decision thinking about the better way to save the club.

“We have to respect that and we have to support them. At the end, they saw the power of football and fans can change everything.

“This is the beautiful way and why we love this sport. The best thing of them is the owners apologised to everybody the next day.

“We have to go forward together. It’s the only way. We are now really good, we don’t have any problems with that.

“But at the end, I want to see that we go [forward] together.”

Arsenal will face Villarreal in the semifinal of the Europa League later tonight and they need their fans behind them even though they will watch from home.