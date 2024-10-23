We have to improve our ‘big chance’ conversion rate quickly or Arsenal will drop out of the title race

Our Big chance conversion rate has been poor this season, improvements are required ASAP!!

Our next game coming up is a crucial clash at the summit of the Premier League table with the 3rd placed Arsenal hosting the early season pacesetters at the Emirates on Sunday. We’ll be coming up against the League’s best defense statistically, and even though we’re among the highest scoring teams this season, we’ll still have to improve our big chance conversion rate, not only for the game against Liverpool, but for the season ahead as well.

Out of the 29 big chances we’ve had this season, we’ve only managed to convert 9 of them which makes you to wonder whether we could have been leading the pack comfortably if we managed to convert some of those big chances. The plethora of good chances missed against Brighton, Bournemout, and even Shakhtar in midweek, cannot repeat itself if we are to have any chance of beating Liverpool.

Our creative output will be limited on Sunday due to the combined absence of Saka and Ødegaard, which was the case in the game against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk where we only managed to score a single goal in both clashes, however their absence should not be the only reason for our inefficiency in front of goal.

We will have chances and we must convert the best of them or we risk dropping further behind in the title race. This conversion problem was the main reason why the gooners were begging for an out and out number 9 in the summer, we’re a team that spread the goals nicely around the squad and that has been one of our superpowers in recent campaigns, but you do have to wonder whether a classic number 9 would have helped us better in our conversion rate this season.

Injuries have been a telling factor and I would love to assess that stat again when all of our players are back fit, but it’s without a doubt that we have the players currently to better that record and we should start against Liverpool on Sunday. We simply have to convert those chances when they come!!

What has been the main reason for our poor conversion of big chances this season gooners? The conversion rate is 31% by the way!

KENNETH BENJAMIN

