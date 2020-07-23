“We have to make a lot of good decisions” Arteta outlines what must be done going forward

Some fans believe that Mikel Arteta has helped Arsenal to enjoy a little revival this season after they made a very poor start to the season.

The Gunners had been in poor form under Unai Emery, which eventually cost the Spaniard his job.

Arteta was brought in late last year and the former Gunners’ midfielder has helped the team to start looking in a new direction.

He has helped them reached the final of the FA Cup despite their disappointing league position as the season comes to an end, but he knows that there is still a lot of work to be done at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, he admitted that the club needed to make better decisions as they look to get back among the top English teams.

He said: “I don’t think the league table lies at the end of ten months and with 38 games to go

“How long? Hopefully next season will be very different

“We have a beautiful challenge, a very demanding challenge, but a beautiful challenge ahead of us

“We have to put things right, we have to bring this club back to where it belong, which is with the top teams in the country, and in Europe and in order to do that, we have to make a lot of good decisions.

“It hurts so much because I know how difficult its going to be because you can see the other teams, what they are doing, what they’ve been doing in the last few seasons and the road and the direction that we have to take in order to be quick in that transition, but I’m very positive that we’re going to be able to do it”