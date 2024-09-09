“We have to score more goals” Eidevall on Arsenal Women’s 1-0 result in UWCL Round 1 Final

Arsenal Women beat Rosenborg 1-0 on Saturday night, in the UEFA Women’s Champions Round 1 final – a win that saw our keep their Champions League hopes alive.

The North Londoners are now set to play in the Round 2 qualifiers that will be played between 25th and 26th September but, before they do so, they’ll have to make sure they get off to a bright start in the WSL when they take on Manchester City, at Emirates Stadium, on Sunday 22nd September, kick-off: 12.30PM UK. See full ticket information on Arsenal.com.

That said, for a bright start, Arsenal will have to shake off one thing that held them back last season and was showing versus Rosenborg: their struggle to bury their chances.

If Gooners were concerned about the team’s not being clinical last season, then the Arsenal versus Rosenborg game won’t have significantly alleviated their concerns.

Arsenal Women create a lot of chances and play well, and their performance on Saturday night ought to have shown that, but on the whole, they need to bury their chances when they should.

“It was unnecessary that we put ourselves in that situation because we should’ve scored the second goal. We have to score more goals,” commented Eidevall, referring to the struggles in front of goal.

We know Mariona Caldentey, who’s been a bright spark in Arsenal colours since joining from Barcelona Femeni, is guaranteed to score goals if not assist her teammates. Well, her fellow attackers need to step up and rise to the occasion and get the Arsenal Women firing from all cylinders too.

Are you hopeful of a lot more goals from our Gunners this season Gooners?

Susan N

