“We just needed to be us.” Saka reacts to Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Sporting Club

Bukayo Saka reflected on Arsenal’s victory over Sporting Club in the Champions League, expressing pride in his team’s performance and acknowledging the challenges posed by their Portuguese opponents. The Gunners entered the match well aware of Sporting’s formidable form, which included an unbeaten run across all competitions and a statement victory over Manchester City earlier in the tournament. Despite this, Arsenal managed to emerge victorious, showcasing their quality and resilience on a big European night.

Arsenal’s win came off the back of a dominant 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but the task in Portugal was always going to be tougher. Sporting Club has established itself as one of the most dangerous teams in Europe this season, combining tactical discipline with flair. Arsenal had to dig deep, relying on a disciplined defensive setup and sharp attacking play to secure the win.

Saka, an integral part of the team’s success, played with his characteristic energy and creativity, further cementing his status as one of the Gunners’ key players. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the England international highlighted the team’s confidence and collective effort:

“We spoke about it before the game. We know this season they’ve been a top team but we believe in ourselves and we just needed to be us.”

Saka’s comments reflect the self-assurance and unity within the Arsenal squad under Mikel Arteta. He also praised his teammates, emphasising that their collective quality was instrumental in the victory:

“We played with confidence. Everyone was top and anyone could have got this [the player of the match award]. I’m really proud of all the boys today.”

This victory marks one of Arsenal’s standout performances this season, particularly given the calibre of their opponents. It reaffirms their status as serious contenders in the Champions League and underscores their progress under Arteta’s management. For Arsenal fans, Saka’s words are a testament to the team’s belief and ambition as they continue to navigate a challenging but promising campaign.