“We just said …” Odegaard reveals Arsenal’s half time team talk

Martin Odegaard has opened up on the half-time team talk that helped Arsenal turn around their match against West Ham United to earn a win.

The midfielder captains the Gunners and tried hard to make things happen in the first half, but it never worked as the Hammers took the lead against the run of play.

At the break, Mikel Arteta’s men needed to inspire themselves for a big second half, and they did, which helped them overturn the result with three second-half goals.

Odegaard explains what went on in the dressing room at half-time on the Arsenal website:

“I think we just said, ‘keep on playing, keep on believing, keep doing the same things.’ A few adjustments, but I think we played pretty good in the first half as well.

“Just lacked the goal and they scored out of nothing. But I think we played well, and we kept on doing a lot of the same things. And then we got more space in the second half. I think they were tired in the end, so brilliant, brilliant performance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The players showed remarkable character in the win against West Ham to turn things around, and it is one reason we believe we can end this season with the title.

Clubs who have regularly won trophies have almost always shown they do not know when they are beaten.

In the games we have played this term, the team have shown this quality, and it makes it easy to consider them a side that could win the title.

Beating West Ham was just a start, and they are not the strongest team in the competition, but it will hand a major confidence boost to our players ahead of the next few games.

