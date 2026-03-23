“We keep going” Rice reacts to Arsenal’s Carabao Cup defeat

Declan Rice has admitted his disappointment after Arsenal fell short in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, but the midfielder is determined for the team to move forward as quickly as possible.

The defeat was a significant setback, particularly given the expectations surrounding Arsenal’s performances this season. Despite the calibre of their opponents, many had anticipated that Mikel Arteta’s side would deliver a stronger outcome. Their consistency and form throughout the campaign have established them as one of the leading clubs in the country, making the result all the more surprising.

Focus Shifts to Remaining Competitions

Arsenal still have the opportunity to secure three major trophies this season, and its overall position remains strong. They continue to compete in the league, the Champions League, and the FA Cup, providing multiple avenues for success. In that context, dwelling on the Carabao Cup defeat offers little benefit.

The Gunners have demonstrated their quality across various competitions, and their ambitions remain firmly intact. While the loss will undoubtedly be felt within the squad, there is a clear understanding that the focus must now shift towards the challenges that lie ahead.

Rice Urges Quick Response

As cited by Arsenal Media, Rice said:

“It’s very, very disappointing.

“very tough. It’s a final you didn’t want to lose but ultimately today we’ve given them the two chances. We’ve got to look at ourselves, it could’ve been a different game if we scored that one in the first half. There were a lot of positives in the first half. But look, we keep going. A lot of positives to still look forward for the end of the season.”

His comments reflect both frustration and determination, acknowledging the disappointment while emphasising the importance of maintaining perspective. Arsenal believe they could have performed better on the day, particularly given their strong first-half display.

However, the focus now turns to ensuring that the setback does not derail their broader objectives. With significant opportunities still available, Rice’s message is clear, the team must regroup, learn from the experience, and continue striving for success in the remainder of the season.