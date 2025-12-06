“We knew” Matty Cash reacts to Villa’s win against Arsenal

Aston Villa earned a valuable Premier League victory over Arsenal this afternoon, with Matty Cash contributing one of the goals in a tightly contested encounter. The match took place at Villa Park, where the home side faced the league leaders and the most consistent team in the competition this season. Although Arsenal arrived with strong credentials, their lack of back-to-back away wins had already raised concerns about their form on the road.
Villa’s Performance and Match Context
Villa entered the fixture in excellent spirits, having shown impressive consistency in recent weeks. The Gunners, aware of the need to correct their away record, viewed the match as an opportunity to demonstrate improvement. Villa Park is widely regarded as one of the most difficult grounds for visiting teams, and Arsenal knew they would have to perform at their very best to claim the points. The match unfolded with intensity and composure from both sides, each displaying tactical discipline and determination. Ultimately, Villa required a very late winner to secure the result.
Cash’s Reaction to the Win
After the final whistle, Matty Cash broke his silence regarding the contest and reflected on the team’s display. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “We knew it was going to be a really demanding game but I think we were fantastic. The crowd here really helped us. Right at the end was the craziest I have ever been!” His comments emphasised both the effort shown by the team and the influence of the home supporters, whose energy appeared to play a significant role in driving Villa forward during the closing stages.
For Arsenal, the result highlights a growing issue with their performances away from home. While they remain a strong side, their inability to secure consistent results on the road has become increasingly evident. To maintain their position at the top of the table and continue their pursuit of success this season, they must find a way to restore confidence and re-establish winning momentum in away fixtures.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
We meet them again in a few weeks time, this time at the Emirates
I hope the crowd there will help our team as theirs did today
Makes no difference, just like last season, Villa will fade away, European games and not much depht will show that. Gabriel will be back along with Saliba soon, we have play some tough away games. Still top. It is only December, Let’s see in March, Wolves next in the league, should win that. But Arteta has to rotate properly, Saka was poor and has been for a while, let’s see what Gyokeres and Jesus can do together. Our problem is the stubbornness of Arteta and his refusal to use the players he has bought.
Yet we have fans saying why change a winning team (which I agree with) and I’m not sure what players you say he’s signed but is not playing.
What I’m waiting to see, is Arteta being able to field a completely injury free squad for the first time since Bertha arrived.
Rotation is only possible when he has a fully fit squad…. unless he gambles with an under strength side and, if we lose, he’ll get stick for that!!
What starting eleven and squad would you put out for our next CL game Foreverinourshadow?