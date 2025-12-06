“We knew” Matty Cash reacts to Villa’s win against Arsenal

Aston Villa earned a valuable Premier League victory over Arsenal this afternoon, with Matty Cash contributing one of the goals in a tightly contested encounter. The match took place at Villa Park, where the home side faced the league leaders and the most consistent team in the competition this season. Although Arsenal arrived with strong credentials, their lack of back-to-back away wins had already raised concerns about their form on the road.

Villa’s Performance and Match Context

Villa entered the fixture in excellent spirits, having shown impressive consistency in recent weeks. The Gunners, aware of the need to correct their away record, viewed the match as an opportunity to demonstrate improvement. Villa Park is widely regarded as one of the most difficult grounds for visiting teams, and Arsenal knew they would have to perform at their very best to claim the points. The match unfolded with intensity and composure from both sides, each displaying tactical discipline and determination. Ultimately, Villa required a very late winner to secure the result.

Cash’s Reaction to the Win

After the final whistle, Matty Cash broke his silence regarding the contest and reflected on the team’s display. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said, “We knew it was going to be a really demanding game but I think we were fantastic. The crowd here really helped us. Right at the end was the craziest I have ever been!” His comments emphasised both the effort shown by the team and the influence of the home supporters, whose energy appeared to play a significant role in driving Villa forward during the closing stages.

For Arsenal, the result highlights a growing issue with their performances away from home. While they remain a strong side, their inability to secure consistent results on the road has become increasingly evident. To maintain their position at the top of the table and continue their pursuit of success this season, they must find a way to restore confidence and re-establish winning momentum in away fixtures.