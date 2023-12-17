“We knew we’re strong” Kai Havertz reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brighton

Arsenal match-winner Kai Havertz has reacted to their win against Brighton this evening, emphasising that they were aware of their potential to perform well at home. The victory marked a return to winning ways for Mikel Arteta’s side after their loss to Aston Villa in their previous league fixture.

The match against Brighton was anticipated to be as challenging as the Villa game, if not more, given Brighton’s penchant for causing upsets against big teams. However, Arsenal has established a strong reputation when playing at the Emirates.

Havertz noted that Arsenal started the game well and dominated until the end, earning their fully deserved 2-0 win. The convincing performance underlines their resilience and determination to bounce back from setbacks and remain competitive in the Premier League.

After the game, Havertz said, as quoted by the BBC:

“Very important. It’s a great team. They play very nice football. It’s tough to play against them. We knew we’re strong at our house here. Today it went quite well.

“I’m happy as an offensive player, it’s always nice to score or assist. The first one or two months were difficult but I tried to get the best out of myself every day.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Emirates is our home for a reason and it is great to see our players turn it into a fortress. If we can win all our home matches, we will have a good chance of winning the title.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…