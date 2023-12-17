“We knew we’re strong” Kai Havertz reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brighton

Arsenal match-winner Kai Havertz has reacted to their win against Brighton this evening, emphasising that they were aware of their potential to perform well at home. The victory marked a return to winning ways for Mikel Arteta’s side after their loss to Aston Villa in their previous league fixture.
The match against Brighton was anticipated to be as challenging as the Villa game, if not more, given Brighton’s penchant for causing upsets against big teams. However, Arsenal has established a strong reputation when playing at the Emirates.
Havertz noted that Arsenal started the game well and dominated until the end, earning their fully deserved 2-0 win. The convincing performance underlines their resilience and determination to bounce back from setbacks and remain competitive in the Premier League.
After the game, Havertz said, as quoted by the BBC:
“Very important. It’s a great team. They play very nice football. It’s tough to play against them. We knew we’re strong at our house here. Today it went quite well.
“I’m happy as an offensive player, it’s always nice to score or assist. The first one or two months were difficult but I tried to get the best out of myself every day.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The Emirates is our home for a reason and it is great to see our players turn it into a fortress. If we can win all our home matches, we will have a good chance of winning the title.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Great to see Havertz step up, I hope he lights up the EPL.
It was solid team performance from start to end, however on another day, we could easily have drawn or perhaps even lost a game in which we’ve totally dominated (just like vs Villa and Newcastle) – and a killer striker is what we’re missing most.
Toney would be ideal as he’d feed off the crosses from Saka and Martinelli – and would strike fear into other teams defences. If we dont win the title, it could well be cos we don’t have that fearsome striker and nothing else.
When uttered for the first time the big German scores again, a fan ranted so hard admin had to intervene and scold said fan.
But things have cool some what on that front now as the big German quietly as become our unsung hero.
” Our unsung hero” is simply your opinion and it MAYalso be that of a few others.
Butthe mainstream Gooner fanbase will be far harder to convince of your opinion being accurate vased on a very few slightly better perfs than his first two months showed.
I will hold fire for some time yet before according him the level of “love” and obvious adoration , as a player, that YOU clearly show us in almost every single post you make.
I AM NOT SO EASILY SEDUCED BY ANY “BIG GERMAN”.
COME THE NEW B.F,G,
.