We know Arsenal are back because of one reason

When your opponents no longer banter you but instead make excuses for your results then you know you are scaring people.

Listen to any of the podcasts on Youtube from rival fans and you will see for yourself how rattled they are, listen to their reasons why Arsenal are top of the table and their future predictions.

It is because we have played easy teams or because our rivals have started slowly or because we got lucky.

When that rubbish is dismantled it is our celebrations that are upsetting people or the fact that some of us have decided to speak with our chests out and man do they not like that.

Yes, some have given us credit but they have done it begrudgingly and rather than banter us now, they disrespect us.

That is fine, that is how we like it, we don’t care if we are liked, in fact, the more hate the better because when we win it really hurts them on an emotional level, just listen to that lot down the road who some said would finish second.

It is too early to go overboard but we are top, we are unbeaten, we are exciting and we are confident and the fact that is upsetting people makes it all the more delicious.

The minute we lose watch them all come out of the woodwork justifying their hate with told you so and same old Arsenal and that to me is the clearest indicator that our opponents are scared, really scared.

If you wait on an opponent to slip up just so you can banter them then that says more about you and reflects far better on us.

Arsenal is back and the fans of our rivals have proven that with their crying and long may that continue.