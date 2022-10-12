Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss Thursday night’s clash against Bodo/Glimt.

The defender joined from Manchester City in the summer and has made an immediate impact for our first-team squad, but has been struggling to stay fit.

Kieran Tierney and Zinchenko were expected to share the Left-back spot this term, but with both having failed to prove their fitness, Takehiro Tomiyasu was given the nod to start against Liverpool at the weekend, and he was thoroughly impressive in stifling Mo Salah.

With Watts ruling Zinchenko out of our upcoming Europa League tie in Norway, Arteta may have a decision on his hands on his selection.

“I can’t imagine Zinchenko’s going to play,” Charles told his YouTube followers.

“We know he’s struggling with injury, he wasn’t in the squad, he’s got a muscle problem.

“There’s no way they’re going to take him over on Thursday night and play him against Bodo, so it’s going to have to [be] someone else at left-back.”

I assume that Tierney will get the nod, with him in need of minutes as he builds back to something close to full fitness after missing a number of months out injured, but the manager could well opt to take a closer look at Tomiyasu playing down the left after an impressive performance on Sunday.

Could Tomi be set to compete for the first-choice role on the left when all our options are back to 100%?

Patrick