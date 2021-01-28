“We know how good Odegaard can be” Arteta urged to give new signing game time

Erling Haaland has urged Mikel Arteta to give game time to Martin Odegaard, and he will show what he is capable of.

Both players are friends and teammates in the Norwegian national team, and the Borussia Dortmund striker knows what Odegaard can do.

The Gunners sealed the loan move of the Real Madrid midfielder until the end of the season, this week.

After struggling for playing time in the first half of the season, he is expected to play more often at Arsenal.

The Gunners have struggled with creativity in the last few months and were always going to target another midfielder in this transfer window.

Now that they have Odegaard, they will have to give him playing time to ascertain his level of quality.

Haaland says the midfielder is very talented and does great things when he is on the ball, Arsenal just needs to give him chances to impress.

He told Norwegian news outlet VG: “It will be interesting. Arsenal are a big club in England.

“It’s a bit different football, but I think he can fit in well with Mikel Arteta in the No10 role.

“He can enjoy himself there. He has to get in there and simply start playing games.

“That’s what he needs. We know how good Odegaard can be.

“When he gains confidence with the ball, we know that the most incredible things can happen.”