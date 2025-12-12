“We know” Kolo Toure discusses competing with Arsenal for the title

Kolo Toure has offered his thoughts on Manchester City’s continued pursuit of Arsenal in the Premier League title race. Toure now serves as one of Pep Guardiola’s assistant coaches at Manchester City, where the staff and players have been working tirelessly to close the gap on the Gunners.

The Pressure of the Title Race

Manchester City possess significant experience at the highest level, and as they move closer to Arsenal in the league table, many observers are beginning to believe that Arsenal might allow the title to slip away once again. This season has proved challenging for all of the top clubs, and there is a strong belief among supporters and pundits that the league title could ultimately end up either in Manchester or North London.

Arsenal face a difficult task in attempting to secure the title this term, as they have not lifted the Premier League trophy in over twenty years, while City have been the most successful side of the past decade. Guardiola’s team are filled with players capable of overhauling the Gunners, and the manager himself is regarded as one of the finest to have managed in the modern game.

Toure’s Message of Focus

Despite the external noise, Toure insists that Manchester City must concentrate solely on their own performances, regardless of what Arsenal achieve. Speaking to Hayters, he said:

“I think, for us, we just focus on what we can do.

“We know the quality of Arsenal. They have a really strong squad, a fantastic manager.

“But it’s all down to us. We have the best manager in the world, he’s doing an incredible job every day. His passion for the game. He loves the players and his staff.

“We know that he will take us as far as we can to winning that league and for us we just focus on what we can do.

“We’re not focused on what Arsenal is doing. Every game is like a final for us.”

Toure’s remarks reflect City’s determination to remain composed as the title race intensifies.

