“We limited Arsenal” Ross Stewart proud to knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Ross Stewart, one of Southampton’s goalscorers in their victory over Arsenal, has expressed his pride in the team’s tactical execution against the Gunners.
Southampton entered the match in strong form, yet the majority of observers still expected Arsenal to secure victory and progress in the FA Cup. The Gunners have performed consistently well across competitions this season, and few anticipated that they would fail to win this fixture.
There had even been discussions about Arsenal completing a treble, with the FA Cup forming part of that ambition, making Southampton’s success appear unlikely before kick-off. However, as the match unfolded, it became evident that Southampton were well prepared and determined to challenge their opponents.
Tactical Discipline Pays Off
From the outset, Southampton demonstrated organisation and intent, making it clear that Arsenal would not find the game straightforward. Their disciplined approach limited Arsenal’s attacking effectiveness and forced them into less dangerous positions.
The Saints ultimately secured a 2-1 victory, executing their strategy effectively over the course of the match. Stewart highlighted the importance of their preparation and tactical awareness, as quoted by Sky Sports:
“Incredible night. Celebrations are mad. Unbelievable night for the club. We believed we could do it, and it was a great result.
“I give credit to the manager. Tactically, he’s been incredible since he came in.
“We limited Arsenal to shots from long range.”
A Statement Performance
Stewart’s comments underline the collective belief within the squad and the impact of the manager’s tactical approach. Southampton’s ability to restrict Arsenal to efforts from distance reflects a well-organised defensive structure and a clear understanding of their game plan.
Although the result is not what Arsenal supporters had hoped for, Southampton delivered an impressive performance and executed their tactics with precision. Their victory serves as a reminder of the importance of preparation and discipline, particularly when facing high-quality opposition, and represents a significant achievement for the club in the competition.
Arsenals performance was shoddy Arteta again gambled and failed Rather than focus on FA cup and league he is chasing illusive CL *
Poor coaching and poor performance*
The word yesterday was ” It is finished”
!!!!?????
I was really impressed with Southampton’s Leo Scienza, despite his outrageous dive, and should he be on our shopping list for a left winger in the event of Saints not getting promoted?
…or did Ben White just make him look good?
He had a difficult evening but neither was he the only one.
Historically, the double was considered an incredible achievement and then City got the treble and now getting 2 trophies has been overtaken. As much as we like to dream, 4 was going to be extraordinarily difficult and now 3 has gone down the Swanny.
Whilst the names on the team sheet looked strong enough, Arteta looked to me as though he gambled on Southampton succumbing. They didn’t. Too many players not fully match fit and others who are second team players. Bringing on the cavalry was too little, too late and it’s often the case when the opposition are underestimated.
I’d have liked a semifinal place but waking up today with my resigned head on, it’s probably for the best to have one less match on the horizon to worry about. I can only hope that those who were rested come out fighting on Tuesday and in the league
Don’t let it get you down too much SueP, we’re still on for a double😏.
see ….it’s the same story each year
when I said we won’t win all 4 or 3 you said ‘ well how do you know that ‘
then it’s , oh it’s only the League Cup .
Now it’s , oh it’s an extra 2 games out out of the way .
Your say the same when we go out of Europe
and if we don’t win the Prem your say …..well we competed lol
then at Xmas your saying …..why can’t we win the CL ? lol
I don’t know what the future holds. You seem to. If you’re still in the competition you’re still in it. Reggie said you make things up and this is another example. Have I ever said it’s only the league cup?
As for a couple of games being out of the way you have ignored context which I offered in explanation
If Arteta fails to land the league, I think his future would be under serious question so I won’t be saying that we competed. You can quote me on that as I won’t be denying it
SueP,
I’ve sent a post where I’ve questioned Whites performance, please go easy on me.
He was poor Derek. No complaints other than he was poor.
SueP,
Thank you for going easy on me. 😂👍
Ben white’s defending one on one against tricky wingers isn’t good enough. Made a bad mistake for the first goal.
It was always going to be difficult to win multiple titles in one season.
Given the injury and fitness issues within the team, can’t really find much fault with Arteta’s selection. Not sure it has anything to do with under-estimating Southampton.
Important to remember also that Arsenal have a CL game in a few days. This game could have gone into ET, with the way it was going. The last thing you need is some of your senior players having to play a long game just before a CL tie.
It’s a juggling act, that’s for sure. I agree that the CL game is only a couple of days away and Arteta clearly felt he must prioritise the 2 remaining competitions over the FACup.
I beg to disagree regarding underestimating Southampton who have been doing incredibly well under their current manager. Or putting it another way, why did he not use the players he ended up having to bring on in the first place?
That was an Arsenal team with plenty of internationals in the starting line-up.
Mosquera has played in the CL and PL against higher level opponents. So has MLS. These were the younger players starting in defence.
All of the starting front line and MF except for Dowman have plenty of experience against top level opposition. Dowman had already shown that he can play against high level opposition.
I don’t see how one can say Southampton were under-estimated.
It’s about the right combination. Skelly and Mosqera have a certain level of experience but that team wasn’t as strong as it should have been. It was a risk Southampton are not Port Vale, or Mansfield. Just my opinion and we will differ
There will always be some kind of risk. Given the games Arsenal still have to play, and the team’s injury situation, the team selection was understandable IMO. It was still a pretty strong starting lineup and does not suggest that Southampton were under-estimated.
Consider the defenders: All of Arsenal’s first choice defenders have struggled with injuries this season. Calafiori is just recovering and Hincapie is out. We still don’t know Timber’s status. Both Saliba and Gabby have had their injuries and now Arteta will be sweating on Gabby again with a CL game in a few days time.
David, I don’t know what Ben’s problem is right now. He was regularly MIA yesterday, and Scienza was having the time of his life.
David,
I don’t know what Ben’s problems are right now, but he was regularly MIA yesterday, and Scienza was having the time of his life as a result.
I think Jax he’s basically miffed at being relegated to basically a reserve and he looked broken, both physically and mentally. Mind you, our other full back Skelly wasn’t very good either, basically another second string back up.
Yeah GB, you never see him looking Happy.
Maybe White is deciding when he plays and when he doesn’t for Arsenal, just like he did with England.
Just kidding SueP, honest. 😂😉👍
There is something not 100% right with White. He looks so laid back and slow. I fall to sleep when he takes a throw in😴