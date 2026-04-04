“We limited Arsenal” Ross Stewart proud to knock Arsenal out of FA Cup

Ross Stewart, one of Southampton’s goalscorers in their victory over Arsenal, has expressed his pride in the team’s tactical execution against the Gunners.

Southampton entered the match in strong form, yet the majority of observers still expected Arsenal to secure victory and progress in the FA Cup. The Gunners have performed consistently well across competitions this season, and few anticipated that they would fail to win this fixture.

There had even been discussions about Arsenal completing a treble, with the FA Cup forming part of that ambition, making Southampton’s success appear unlikely before kick-off. However, as the match unfolded, it became evident that Southampton were well prepared and determined to challenge their opponents.

Tactical Discipline Pays Off

From the outset, Southampton demonstrated organisation and intent, making it clear that Arsenal would not find the game straightforward. Their disciplined approach limited Arsenal’s attacking effectiveness and forced them into less dangerous positions.

The Saints ultimately secured a 2-1 victory, executing their strategy effectively over the course of the match. Stewart highlighted the importance of their preparation and tactical awareness, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“Incredible night. Celebrations are mad. Unbelievable night for the club. We believed we could do it, and it was a great result.

“I give credit to the manager. Tactically, he’s been incredible since he came in.

“We limited Arsenal to shots from long range.”

A Statement Performance

Stewart’s comments underline the collective belief within the squad and the impact of the manager’s tactical approach. Southampton’s ability to restrict Arsenal to efforts from distance reflects a well-organised defensive structure and a clear understanding of their game plan.

Although the result is not what Arsenal supporters had hoped for, Southampton delivered an impressive performance and executed their tactics with precision. Their victory serves as a reminder of the importance of preparation and discipline, particularly when facing high-quality opposition, and represents a significant achievement for the club in the competition.