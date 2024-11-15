“We love having Renee” Beth Mead praises Arsenal Women’s interim head coach

Whoever takes over as the next permanent Arsenal Women head coach is still a mystery at the moment. Even so, former Netherlands international, Renee Slegers, has been making a name for herself as the interim Arsenal Women manager.

Jonas Eidevall resigned as the Gunner women’s coach a few weeks ago, following consecutive losses against Bayern Munich and Chelsea, and Slegers took over as the caretaker manager.

The Dutch coach, who had joined Arsenal Women in 2023, as Eidevall’s assistant, was tasked with guiding the team as the club looked for another permanent manager.

In her four games as the Gunner Women’s interim manager, Slegers has not lost. She’s seen our Gunners to a 4-1 Champions League win over Valerenga, a 2-0 win over West Ham, a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, a 5-0 win over Brighton and a 4-0 win over Juventus. Beth Mead was unable to contain her enthusiasm for the Dutch coach’s remarkable transformation of Arsenal Women.

“It’s a new chapter starting, kind of, and we’ve got to take the most out of this chapter and keep pushing forward,” said Mead.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air with Renee; [I’m] really enjoying it so far.”

When asked if she would like Slegers to take over as the permanent Arsenal Women’s boss, she responded, “Always”—adding, “in some capacity.”

“We love having Renee, so we’ll be happy whatever she chooses to do.”

Well, game after game, Slegers is proving deserving of the permanent Arsenal boss position, but it is interesting she isn’t keen on that.

Apparently she’s to take charge of our Gunner women up until the November international break, after which it is expected a new Arsenal women’s boss will be unveiled.

After 5 games without a loss, she guides the girls in the North London Derby, against Tottenham Hotspur Women, on Saturday; hopefully, this will extend her unbeaten streak to 6 games, a result that could finally turn around Arsenal’s campaign after such a poor start under Eidevall.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

