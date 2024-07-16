We love Martinelli but can Arsenal please sign Nico Williams

The 2024 euros are now done and dusted: Spain beat England 2-1 in the final on Sunday night. The competition’s conclusion now allows teams to pursue some of the transfer business they hoped for. Nico Williams will be the focus of everyone’s attention.
The Athletico Bilbao star has dazzled in recent weeks, demonstrating his talent on the biggest platform of the year: the Euros. Fearless, the 22-year-old was on Spain’s left wing, ready to take on any fullback or defender that stood in his way. The Spaniard has clearly earned himself a major move based on his performance last season (8 goals and 16 assists) and his continued excellent form in the Euros.
With a £47 million release clause in his contract with Los Leones, surely a club will want to sign him. Hopefully, Arsenal will be the club.
Williams is good; he is a joy-giver. Not only is he good, but his technical ability is also evident. Something Martinelli lacks in abundance. In the final, he faced one of the toughest 1v1 fullbacks, Kyle Walker, and many people didn’t think he had a chance.
Walker, for sure, came into the game hoping to stop Williams with his grit and speed, but the winger, as unpredictable as he is, changed everything for him. When Walker says the Spaniard was his toughest opponent, we’ll know why.
As much as we admire Martinelli, Williams outperforms him. As much as I love Martinelli, his manoeuvres are predictable, and he lacks the element of surprise that Williams exudes.
Regardless of what happens this summer, if Nico Williams is available, he is the best winger for Arsenal’s needs.
The main stumbling block in Williams transfer has been his wage demands; I believe Arsenal can strike an agreement on this. He’s far from having promising potential, but if you sign him, you know what you’re getting. He’s a 1 v 1 expert, a transition monster, and a creative genius.
And can you imagine how many shirts he will sell!!
Sam P
I said numerous times before the Euro’s that a winger like William’s would add another dimension to the team. I got asked to provide stats on how he is better than Martinelli and still only a few agreed. Lets see who wants Willaims now!!!
Morning Pat – Whats the definition of pointless? This post perhaps?
Williams says he only wants to go to Barca. Barca have said they want to buy him. La Liga have confirmed that the skint catalans can actually afford him = So why would he be coming to Arsenal?
The only up side is Barca want him on a lower wage then increasing it after a couple of seasons I believe. That might stand in our favour. Also,we have to look at our wage structure because he would potentially be one of,or the highest earner at the club. Could cause disharmony.
I was one of the “few” Liam and I have no interest in stats other than to check out the injury record of a potential recruit.If Arteta is seriously considering bringing in another forward, then Williams is the man without a shadow of doubt.Apart from his obvious talents he can play anywhere in the front three which in itself makes him more valuable than some of the one dimensional central strikers we have been linked with.
Before the second half of last season, I never heard of the name “Nico Williams”. That’s not to say he’s not good cos I actually watched him at the euros and he was utterly brilliant throughout. But we all know that international football cannot be used to judge any player for obvious reasons.
My point is, has Martinelli become so useless that we dismiss him so easily because of one bad season? What if Williams flops in England?
Where is Ansu Fati who took Messi’s shirt number and was billed as the second coming of the ice age?
I will be glad if we got Williams to rotate with Martinelli. Sure I would. But Martinelli has proved himself over the years that he’s quality.
Sign Williams, but not at the gruesome wages he’s asking. And we shouldn’t defame our very own player (Martinelli) in the process. It would amount to being reactionary
Thank you very much. We are always quick to write off our players, because of one, but not totally, bad season. So far, our players have given good account ofthemselves. I will also love to have Nico in arsenal, but we can’t buy all players.
If we genuinely want to win titles, then overpriced one-season-wonders are not the way to go.
Leao is the man. As pure left wingers go, I rate him even higher than Mbappe. Also signing him is far more realistic than pipe dreams like Williams…
Leao is older than Williams. Leao has flattered to decieve against 95% of the decent opposition he has faced. Niko has had England and Spain on there knees.
International tournaments are fluke competitions. Never judge a player’s capabilities on such competitions. International football is not club football in any way
He would not have been selected by the Spanish Manager unless he had impressed regularly at Club level ,which in his case, he has done for the last 2/3 seasons.Anyone who has not heard of Williams before the Euros is obviously lacking in football knowledge.
My Spanish friends tell me it’s unlikely that Williams will join Arsenal, so it’s probably best not to hold our collective breath.
Apparently, the main options that he is likely to consider are either staying where he is (he still has quite a deep personal attachment to Athletico) or to go to Barcelona and join up with his Spain teammate (and off pitch friend) Yamal. It’s pretty clear why Barcelona would be pulling out all the stops to secure that combination.
Barcelona is expected to return to financial stability in the next few weeks so will be able to afford his release clause and the salary. They can offer him the dual advantage of staying in Spain and La Liga as well, of course, as joining one of the biggest teams in Europe. We’ll have to wait and see.
Williams is off to Barcelona, period.
The only positive there is that Arsenal may finally be able to sign their long-term target in Raphinha if they still want him.
But for me the situation is crystal clear: sign Gyokeres to offer a different attacking variety to what Havetz offers and play Jesus as a Saka option.