We love Martinelli but can Arsenal please sign Nico Williams

The 2024 euros are now done and dusted: Spain beat England 2-1 in the final on Sunday night. The competition’s conclusion now allows teams to pursue some of the transfer business they hoped for. Nico Williams will be the focus of everyone’s attention.

The Athletico Bilbao star has dazzled in recent weeks, demonstrating his talent on the biggest platform of the year: the Euros. Fearless, the 22-year-old was on Spain’s left wing, ready to take on any fullback or defender that stood in his way. The Spaniard has clearly earned himself a major move based on his performance last season (8 goals and 16 assists) and his continued excellent form in the Euros.

With a £47 million release clause in his contract with Los Leones, surely a club will want to sign him. Hopefully, Arsenal will be the club.

Williams is good; he is a joy-giver. Not only is he good, but his technical ability is also evident. Something Martinelli lacks in abundance. In the final, he faced one of the toughest 1v1 fullbacks, Kyle Walker, and many people didn’t think he had a chance.

Walker, for sure, came into the game hoping to stop Williams with his grit and speed, but the winger, as unpredictable as he is, changed everything for him. When Walker says the Spaniard was his toughest opponent, we’ll know why.

As much as we admire Martinelli, Williams outperforms him. As much as I love Martinelli, his manoeuvres are predictable, and he lacks the element of surprise that Williams exudes.

Regardless of what happens this summer, if Nico Williams is available, he is the best winger for Arsenal’s needs.

The main stumbling block in Williams transfer has been his wage demands; I believe Arsenal can strike an agreement on this. He’s far from having promising potential, but if you sign him, you know what you’re getting. He’s a 1 v 1 expert, a transition monster, and a creative genius.

And can you imagine how many shirts he will sell!!



Sam P

