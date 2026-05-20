‘We made history again’ Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has broken his silence after Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions before their final match of the season following Manchester City’s failure to beat Bournemouth, sealing a historic moment for the club and their supporters after a long wait for domestic success.

Arsenal had been preparing to face Crystal Palace on Sunday in a match they believed would decide the title race, but Bournemouth’s result against Manchester City changed everything before the Gunners even stepped onto the pitch for their own fixture.

The Cherries held City to a 1-1 draw at home, which automatically confirmed Arsenal as champions of England and sparked celebrations among supporters across the country after the title race was finally settled in their favour.

Arsenal celebrate historic achievement

The triumph marks the end of 22 years without a Premier League title for Arsenal, with the club now preparing for celebrations and an open bus parade as fans continue to enjoy the achievement after a memorable campaign.

The Gunners have been one of the strongest sides in the country throughout the season, and their consistency has finally been rewarded with the league title after years of rebuilding under Arteta’s leadership at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta sends message to supporters

After Manchester City’s match ended, Arteta sent a message to Arsenal supporters as reported by the Metro, saying: “We made history again, together. I cannot be happier, prouder for everybody that is involved in this football club. Let’s enjoy the moment.”

His comments reflected the unity within the club and the emotional significance of ending Arsenal’s long wait for another Premier League title after several difficult years of transition and near misses in previous campaigns.

Arsenal will now turn their attention towards the Champions League final against PSG, with the opportunity to complete an extraordinary season by adding European success to their domestic triumph and securing one of the greatest campaigns in the club’s modern history.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…