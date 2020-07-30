We must hope Arsenal have used up their defensive errors ahead of the Final

Beating Watford was nice for a final day win, well for Arsenal beating anyone is nice but the way we did it, conceding two ridiculous goals from another one of David Luiz’s brilliant pieces of defending, didn’t really fill me with much joy or positivity going into Saturdays FA Cup Final.

We have been known for our poor defence and silly mistakes over time, and Watford just summed up what is still going to be seen as a big improvement needed in the transfer window.

I can’t help but feel if Mustafi was in the team at least one of those goals wouldn’t have been conceded. And I’m not saying he is perfect and doesn’t make mistakes, of course he does, he is human at the end of the day, but there’s no denying that he has himself improved defensively under Arteta. Let’s not forget he was part of the defence against a strong Manchester City side in the Semi-Finals only two weeks ago that managed to keep a clean sheet.

It is unfortunate he misses out yet again as this isn’t the first time he has been ruled out of a final due to injury. But I have every faith in our team. We have a fully fit team where applicable, so why can’t we go head to head against a Chelsea side who lost 3-0 to Sheffield United as well as other losses since the return of lockdown.

After the Watford performance I wasn’t filled with much hope, but as the week has gone on it has become clearer ever since we got into the final that the boys slightly gave up and decided to focus on the final. Losing to Villa and the poor concentration against Watford has proved that. But I am growing more and more positive.

Why can’t we beat Chelsea! On our day, especially if we have got the sluggishness and defensive errors out of the way against Watford, we will now hopefully return to the dominant, perfect display the boys showed against both Liverpool and Manchester city.

Let’s hope our boys give one final strong push and get what they deserve with the Trophy that is meant for us. Let’s hope they do it for our club, our fans and most importantly themselves as a team and for those ruled out with injury. Gooners?

Shenel Osman