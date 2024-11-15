“We must not make excuses” Arsenal star insists they have to stay in title race

Arsenal’s season has certainly been a challenging one, with various factors contributing to their struggles in both domestic and European competitions. Despite battling for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool and Manchester City, the Gunners have experienced a mix of frustrating results, especially in recent matches. Injuries to key players, controversial decisions going against them, and suspensions have all played a part in their fluctuating form. For a team aiming for the Premier League crown, these setbacks can feel like significant obstacles.

However, Arsenal’s goalkeeper David Raya is not one to dwell on these challenges. In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Raya emphasised the importance of not using excuses to justify their struggles. Instead, he believes that the team must focus on maximising their resources and continue pushing forward despite the difficulties. His words resonate with the kind of mentality that can inspire a team through adversity.

Raya acknowledged that while Arsenal’s start to the season may not have been ideal, especially following tough losses to Bournemouth and Newcastle, they should not allow such results to derail their season. Despite playing difficult away games with a man down, the goalkeeper remains positive about their ability to compete and believes they can still achieve their goals. According to Raya, the team has shown their potential both last season and this year, and while mistakes have been made, they are committed to learning from them and continuing their fight for the title.

In particular, Raya highlighted the strength of Arsenal’s squad, stressing that the team is capable of challenging for the Premier League title. His confidence in the group is clear, and he believes that with the right mindset and by focusing on their strengths, they can remain in contention for the crown. For Arsenal, maintaining this level of resilience is crucial, especially as they face a tight race with formidable teams like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Raya’s comments reflect the mentality needed to stay competitive at the top level. While injuries and difficult circumstances are part of football, the best teams are those that refuse to use setbacks as excuses and instead adapt and overcome. Arsenal’s mentality will be key in the coming weeks as they aim to turn their form around and challenge for the Premier League once again.

