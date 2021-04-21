“We need Dangote to buy Arsenal now.” Some fans call on Nigerian billionaire to save their club

Some Arsenal fans have called on Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote to finally come to their rescue by buying their team.

The Gunners have suffered under the ownership of Stan Kroenke, who doesn’t seem to be interested in anything other than making money.

He hardly listens to the fans and they have met his latest decision to become the founding member of the European Super League with even more distrust for the American.

Arsenal fans feel they deserve a better owner and have not stopped making that known.

After the recent fallout because of the Super League proposal, Sun Sports says some Arsenal fans want Dangote to buy their team now.

The report recalls that the Nigerian has promised to buy the club when he finishes some of the projects he is working on at the moment.

The Gooners believe he now has the perfect chance to get the team under his portfolio.

The report curated some of their fans’ reactions with one saying: “Aliko Dangote, this is the perfect opportunity for you to buy Arsenal. Please, we are begging you.”

Another said: “Dangote should please buy Arsenal, we need new manager. A big club like Arsenal can’t be struggling.”

One more added: “We need Dangote to buy Arsenal now.”