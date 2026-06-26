“We need him desperately” Tuchel wishes to start using Saka even more

Thomas Tuchel would like to start Bukayo Saka in England’s next match, as the winger continues to manage his fitness during the World Cup.

Saka is widely regarded as one of the most important and experienced players in the England squad, having been part of the national team setup since Euro 2020 and consistently delivering strong performances at the international level.

He remains a key attacking threat for the Three Lions and showed his quality once again when he came on in England’s draw against Ghana, appearing more dangerous than Noni Madueke, whom he replaced during the match.

England is managing Saka’s fitness carefully

Saka is eager to play a bigger role, but his minutes are being carefully managed as he continues his recovery and conditioning. There is optimism that he could be ready to start England’s final group game against Panama, which has now taken on added importance following their recent draw.

England had hoped to secure victories in their opening two matches, but Ghana proved resilient and held them to a draw, increasing pressure on the final group fixture.

Tuchel may have initially considered rotating his squad for the final group match, but the situation now appears to demand the involvement of his strongest players as England aim to secure progression.

Tuchel on Saka’s readiness

Tuchel said, as quoted by Football365:

“He seems to be more and more ready, and will hopefully push, and then we will see what is coming. He’s getting there, and there’s more and more training sessions, so he needs to have more sessions now. Two sessions to be ready for Panama.

“We need it from everyone. It’s not like Bukayo comes back and everything is solved, and I don’t want to put this on his back. He is a top player. That’s why he is with us. We need him desperately, like every other player, in top shape and pushing.”

The comments underline England’s cautious approach to Saka’s return, while also highlighting his importance to the team as they prepare for a decisive group-stage fixture.

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