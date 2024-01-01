“We need more muscle.” Piers Morgan says teams are now bullying Arsenal

Piers Morgan is expressing concern about how Arsenal is being physically dominated in matches and believes that the team needs a stronger physical presence. The worry stems from Arsenal’s recent 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League, where the Cottagers displayed a notably physical and aggressive style of play.

Arsenal’s midfield has been without the physicality of Thomas Partey for a significant portion of the season, and his absence has been felt. In the match against Fulham, the opposition managed to physically dominate players like Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard, highlighting the need for a stronger presence in the team.

Morgan watched as Arsenal struggled to match the physicality of Cottagers and tweeted:

“Arsenal are being bullied by teams who’ve realised our midfield/attack is very skilful, but physically weak. We need more muscle.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our midfield has lacked physicality in the absence of Partey, and we need to sort that out as soon as possible.

This month offers us a chance to make some new signings, but it will be tricky to sign top players to improve our squad.

We might have to ask for more physical commitments from our players, but that will be difficult because our style of play is different from that of others.

It will be interesting to see how the club responds to this in the coming months.

