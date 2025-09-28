‘We need positive energy’ Slegers urges unity after Arsenal Women’s back-to-back draws

Arsenal Women drew for the second time in as many games last time out, but Renée Slegers has called for togetherness as they seek to navigate a difficult set of fixtures. The Gunners played host to Aston Villa in a lunchtime kick-off at the Emirates Stadium and the game ended on a fairly sour note. A goal by Lucy Parker deep into stoppage time condemned Arsenal to their second draw in less than a week. The spoils were shared despite Arsenal dominating in attack, as Renée Slegers was left frustrated by the lack of cutting edge.

Slegers calls for unity and positivity

Despite the frustrations, the Arsenal boss called for togetherness following consecutive draws in the league. “We cannot not be together. We need to be together in this. We are going to need everyone and we need positive energy from everyone. First we will review and then work towards the next game.”

Arsenal had previously dropped points a week earlier, playing out a goalless draw against Manchester United. Their latest draw means that half of their four games have ended in stalemates and, even though it is a small sample size, it is less than ideal.

Tough fixtures ahead for the Gunners

Moving forward, Arsenal Women will have to regroup quickly ahead of a pair of difficult games. They face Manchester City at the Joie Stadium in what will be a really tough away fixture for the European champions. Speaking of their European status, the team will commence their Women’s Champions League defence three days later, after being crowned Champions of Europe in May. They are scheduled to take on OL Lyon at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium on Tuesday, 4 October, in a clash that is shaping up to be keenly contested.

Looking ahead to these two fixtures, the need to generate positive energy is further justified. They will be crucial but challenging games.

What are your thoughts, Gooners? Can Arsenal Women rally together to get through this tough run?

Benjamin Kenneth

