‘We need to be careful’ Arteta explains why he subbed off Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka was substituted at halftime during Arsenal’s match against Fulham after delivering an outstanding first-half performance, a decision that initially left many observers puzzled. His influence on the game had been clear, making his early withdrawal appear unexpected.

As the teams returned for the second half, Noni Madueke was introduced as his replacement, prompting supporters to question whether there had been an issue with the attacker. Given Saka’s importance to the side, any change involving him naturally attracts attention.

Managing Saka’s Fitness

Saka has endured multiple injury setbacks this season, causing him to miss a significant number of matches for the Gunners. His absence has been felt, as he remains one of the team’s most crucial players.

Arsenal are therefore keen to manage his workload carefully as the campaign progresses. Ensuring he remains fit for the decisive stages of the season is a priority, particularly as the team continues to compete at a high level.

Despite his limited minutes in this match, Saka made a notable impact during his time on the pitch. His performance demonstrated both his quality and his importance to the team’s attacking play.

Arteta Explains Decision

As reported by the Metro, Mikel Arteta clarified the reasoning behind the substitution, emphasising the need to protect the player while maintaining his fitness.

He said, ‘He certainly made a difference, he made two actions that decided the game.

‘He’s come back in the most important part of the season. He is fresh, his hunger is fresh. I think he needed a performance like that.

‘We have to protect him. We need to ramp up his load but we need to be careful.’

While his first-half display highlighted his value, it also reinforced the importance of managing his minutes wisely.

As Arsenal approach the final stages of the season, careful handling of key players such as Saka will be essential to sustaining their performance levels and achieving their objectives.