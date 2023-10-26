We need to be patient for Eidevall to fulfil his Arsenal Women’s project, just like Arteta

As the WSL takes a pause for international duty, the focus inevitably shifts to Arsenal Women and the potential outcomes of their season. What if the Gunners’ women fall short in the WSL, the Continental Cup, and the FA Cup? The recent extension of head coach Jonas Eidevall’s contract by the club indicates a belief in his long-term vision rather than immediate silverware. This move signals that the assessment of his tenure goes beyond short-term gains.

A parallel can be drawn with Mikel Arteta’s journey at Arsenal’s men’s squad. Patience was the key, and the results speak for themselves – the team has become a formidable force under his guidance. Eidevall, having joined Arsenal Women in 2021, stands to benefit from a similar period of development.

The summer transfer window saw significant investments in the squad, bringing in standout players like Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Amanda Ilestedt, and Laia Codina. While the expected acquisition of Mary Earps didn’t materialize, the team had laid down solid foundations for the season. The slow start may not align with initial expectations, but it’s crucial to remember that building a cohesive unit takes time.

Currently, Eidevall is in the process of determining his best lineup, evident from his rotations in the last four league games. The new signings, no matter how talented, require an adjustment period to acclimate to their new environment and understand the team’s dynamics. Additionally, players like Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, returning from injury, need time to regain their form and rhythm.

This season was seen as an opportunity to end Arsenal Women’s WSL title drought. However, if this goal proves elusive, it’s imperative for fans to exhibit patience. The campaign should be viewed as a crucial period of bonding, adapting to Eidevall’s tactics, and preparing for a dominant showing in the subsequent season.

The aim should extend beyond the league to encompass league cups and, notably, the Champions League – a competition they should strive to qualify for and excel in. With time, trust, and a collective effort, Arsenal Women can build a talented squad to ensure sustained success in the future, but we need to allow time for Eidevall to bring his project to bear fruit, just like Arteta has done for the men.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….