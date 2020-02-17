According to an interview with Goal, Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette believes Nicolas Pepe is starting to prove his price-tag for the Gunners.

As per BBC Sport, the north London outfit parted with a club-record fee of £72m to bring the Ivorian to the Emirates.

Pepe has endured a fairly mixed start since his marquee move, the 24-year-old has contributed six goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

The former Lille star has come into his own in recent weeks, the ace bagged a goal and two assists in yesterday’s 4-0 win over Newcastle.

Here’s what Lacazette had to say on his skilful teammate:

“I used to say we need to be patient with him,”

“He is still young, he came from another league and it is always different.”

“The Premier League is the hardest league in the world I think, so you have to be nice with new players like him.”

“He is someone who needs confidence and when you give him confidence he is better.”

“He just needs time to understand how the league is and now we can see a really good Nicolas Pepe.”

With Pepe turning over a new leaf recently, Mikel Arteta’s side look as though their capable of mounting a serious challenge for a Champions League spot after a lacklustre first-half of the season.

Pepe’s at his best simply when he has the ball at his feet, this is when the Ivorian dazzles defenders with his lovely skill and he’s now beginning to showcase the quality of his end product.