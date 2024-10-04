“We need to have a mentality to find ways to win” says Arsenal Women boss Eidevall

The main obstacle that prevented the Arsenal Women from winning the league title last season was their inability to win games that, on paper, they should have won. Our Gunner women remained unbeaten against the main title rivals, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United. However, teams like West Ham, Liverpool, and Tottenham defeated them in matches that, in theory, should have been 3-pointers or our Gunners..

While we certainly wish for our Gunner women to keep their competitive edge against the top four in the WSL, it’s essential for them to be consistent and take care of the other teams. After securing a narrow victory against Leicester, Jonas Eidevall faced questions regarding his strategy to prevent his team from dropping points against “smaller teams.”

He said, “If you want to win the league, you need to be dominant and win games through that, but when you are in the Champions League and play tight games and you go to away games, we need to have a mentality to find ways to win, and understanding how to keep clean sheets is a really important part of doing that. I am really pleased with how we got the three points today.”

I don’t know about you, but Eidevall’s comments instill confidence in me. Undoubtedly, his team will need to be innovative; they’ll need to find the ability to find solutions in gameplay, and maintenance of defensive strength will all contribute to their successful league campaign. There are high expectations for Arsenal this new season; I hope they can meet them and start to bring home some silverware for their trophy cabinet.

Michelle M

