“We need to keep our focus and energy in the right place.” Eidevall after Women’s FA Cup defeat

Arsenal Women suffered their second consecutive loss on Sunday, as Manchester City defeated them 1-0 at Meadow Park. Thanks to a Laia Aleixandri Lopez strike in the 74th minute, Arsenal Women are out of the Women’s FA Cup. Arsenal’s hopes of collecting a domestic treble have been well and truly dashed.

It’s disappointing that Arsenal’s wait for the FA Cup has been extended since their last win in 2016. However, the loss happened, and the Gunner Women have to look ahead, bounce back, and turn around their season.

Jonas Eidevall says that he and his team are disappointed that they have not given us Gooners the opportunity to celebrate wins in their past two games, but they are eager to bounce back. He told BBCSport that they are looking forward to returning to action this Wednesday against the London City Lionesses, and that he wants his players to keep their heads up and keep moving forward.

Eidevall said post-match: “We’re really disappointed. We have a really important game on Wednesday as well in the Conti Cup. We can’t let it affect that. We have to keep our heads high, go onwards and upwards, and we need to keep our focus and energy in the right place.”

Arsenal Women must break their awful form, which seems to be becoming a horrible habit. They may no longer be in contention for the Women’s FA Cup, but they are still in the WSL and have a chance to retain the Continental Cup; winning these two cups might make this season a success, despite some major setbacks.

How are you feeling about Wednesday Gooners? Surely our Gunners have got to make it to the Conti Cup semi-finals, with a win over London City Lionesses? Dare we hope?

COYGW!

